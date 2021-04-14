Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 10,590 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,404,000 after buying an additional 275,708 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

