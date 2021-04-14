-$0.63 EPS Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will announce ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

CCCC opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.