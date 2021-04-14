Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.95.

EPRT opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,575,000.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

