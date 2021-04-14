Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Upgraded by Truist Securities to Hold

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WPG. Truist upgraded Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

WPG stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. Washington Prime Group has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPG. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 329,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 42,626 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

