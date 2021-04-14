Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after buying an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $10,435,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

