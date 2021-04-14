Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Tiptree worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tiptree by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Paul M. Friedman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,306.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,363.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $484,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

TIPT opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Tiptree Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

