NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Persis Drell Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $627.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.75. The company has a market cap of $388.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $267.11 and a 1 year high of $628.00.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $8,532,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $155,340,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
