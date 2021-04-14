NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Persis Drell Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $627.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.75. The company has a market cap of $388.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $267.11 and a 1 year high of $628.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $8,532,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $155,340,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

