Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 3,542 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after buying an additional 474,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter worth $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after buying an additional 53,650 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $620.41 million, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

