Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $329,000 in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,326 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after buying an additional 492,283 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Covanta by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after buying an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 614,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Covanta Holding Co. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVA. Barclays boosted their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

