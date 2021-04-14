Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 4,684 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

