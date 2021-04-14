Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

KRNT opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.06 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

