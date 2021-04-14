Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,305 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $4,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,255,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

