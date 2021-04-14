Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $347,000 Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Daktronics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after buying an additional 74,675 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 552,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Daktronics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 35,876 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Daktronics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Daktronics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 314,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $398.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

