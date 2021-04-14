Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Trading Down 7.7%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) was down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.86 and last traded at $53.86. Approximately 6,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 366,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.33.

OM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $142,715.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,819 shares of company stock worth $5,568,597 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

