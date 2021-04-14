Man Group (LON:EMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $169.96

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169.96 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 165.60 ($2.16), with a volume of 2323894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.50 ($2.16).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 157.43 ($2.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 137.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.07%.

In other Man Group news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

Man Group (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

