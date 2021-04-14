Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 714,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $81,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,736 shares of company stock valued at $952,039. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $134.10 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day moving average of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

