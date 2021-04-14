Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,144 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,078% compared to the average volume of 267 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MBI opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $533.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.05. MBIA has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

