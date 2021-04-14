Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.96

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 3706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 108,793 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

