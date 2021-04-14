Traders Purchase High Volume of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Call Options (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 12,380 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,332% compared to the average daily volume of 509 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of PMT opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,049.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 232.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 100,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

