Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 520,161 shares.The stock last traded at $64.01 and had previously closed at $64.70.

TLND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $54,478.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,006,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,650. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Talend by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talend by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,810,000. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Talend by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 925,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after buying an additional 72,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talend by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after buying an additional 390,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

