Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Trading Up 3.5%

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.09 and last traded at $30.04. Approximately 1,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,051,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 37,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

