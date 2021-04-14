NovoCure Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,240 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,733 call options.

Shares of NVCR opened at $197.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average of $146.40. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $218.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Wedbush increased their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho raised their target price on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock worth $12,334,989. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $46,463,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 2,140.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,116,000 after buying an additional 166,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NovoCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,497,000 after buying an additional 136,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

