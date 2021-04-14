Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,927 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Naked Brand Group worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ NAKD opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. Naked Brand Group Limited has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Naked Brand Group Profile

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

