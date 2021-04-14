Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at Barclays

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $214.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.43.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK stock opened at $202.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $204.70.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.