Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMA. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,964,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after acquiring an additional 353,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.