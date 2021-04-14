FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Neutral Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in FibroGen by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after buying an additional 364,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after buying an additional 90,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after buying an additional 182,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.