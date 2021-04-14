Virtu Financial LLC Buys 145,589 Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 182.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,589 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Isoray worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Isoray by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 53,205 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Isoray by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Isoray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Isoray by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 837,832 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

ISR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.82.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

