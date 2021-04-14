Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,920 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Super League Gaming were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

SLGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

SLGG opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 17,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,301.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

