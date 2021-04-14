Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 836,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 166,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

In other Rimini Street news, CMO David W. Rowe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 189,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,963 shares in the company, valued at $569,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,971 shares of company stock worth $1,381,154 over the last ninety days. 61.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMNI. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

RMNI stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.20 million, a P/E ratio of -33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.