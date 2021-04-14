12,086 Shares in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GUT. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $198,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,096.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GUT opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

