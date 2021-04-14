Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 22,975 Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth about $267,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $169.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

