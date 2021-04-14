Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ILMN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $374.10.

Shares of ILMN opened at $403.15 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.92 and its 200-day moving average is $372.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock worth $6,360,411. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

