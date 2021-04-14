Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 17,394 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

In other BancFirst news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $151,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,439,054.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.85 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.