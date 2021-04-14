JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.54 Million Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.07% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $826.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

