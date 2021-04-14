JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 643,112 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,710 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 643,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000.

BBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

