JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in HNI were worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HNI. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HNI by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of HNI stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.