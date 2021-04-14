Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,438,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.