Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 215,278 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,278 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of H&R Block worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in H&R Block by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.