24,029 Shares in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.10. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

