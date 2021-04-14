Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $17.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APHA. CIBC boosted their target price on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aphria has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.66.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aphria has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 10.9% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aphria by 25.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Aphria by 7,782.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 79,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

