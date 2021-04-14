Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Angi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,704.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. Angi has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Angi had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Angi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

