Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Raised to “Outperform” at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Imperial Capital currently has $105.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.78.

ALRM stock opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,926 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

