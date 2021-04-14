Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LPL Financial by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after buying an additional 759,374 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $71,401,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $55,709,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $628,955.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

