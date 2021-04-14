Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 14,343 Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 213,636 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 205,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $311.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

