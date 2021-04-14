Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $136.00 at Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $119.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.31.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.