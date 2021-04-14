The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,404 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

