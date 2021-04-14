Jane Street Group LLC Takes $214,000 Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47,599 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.