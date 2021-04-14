5,100 Shares in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $333,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

