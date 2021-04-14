Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Harmonic worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 59,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $474,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $96,919.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,658. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLIT stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.46 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

