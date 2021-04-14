Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of AIA stock opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.58.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

